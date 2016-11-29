Snow and your roof

Winter is coming!

Every season affects your roof differently, and winter ailments are ice, snow, and the wind. Although snow-covered roof makes a picturesque scene, it isn't always as idyllical as it seems. Sometimes the amount of snow is unobtrusive, but more often it can be high up to half of meter. The problems occur because of its weight and because of the danger it represents when melting. Besides the question how much snow can your roof handle, you might also ask whether (and at what moment) do you need to get the snow removed from your roof.

How much snow is too much for your roof?

If you are wondering if your roof has too much weight after a snowfall, it's highly recommended to call the expert to check it. In wet conditions, roof surface is slippery and thus dangerous. But, if you are in a situation that you can't or don't want to call someone professional, there are some tips how to check the amount of snow by yourself. Often it's a common belief that it's important to measure the hight of snow, but that's completely wrong. You should estimate how much weight there is because wet snow is heavier than a fluffy one. A square foot of a wet snow can weigh around 50 pounds, so it's important to measure it on time. All you need to do is to take the shovel and scoop up some amount of snow, and you will quickly estimate if snow is dry or wet. If it's wet, it might be a sign of overweight. But, don't worry, if built to code, your roof is strong enough to support heaviness. Another tip is to check your doors because if they stick, that could mean that the center structure and doorframes are burdened. If you conclude there is a need of removing the snow, there is nothing more you could do because climbing the inaccessible slippery roof isn't something you should take a risk with. Call the expert to come and do the job with the proper equipment.

Snowy Roof

The dangers of icicles

Although they look beautiful, icicles are a significant threat to your home. When the snow starts to melt, it tends to freeze at the edges of your roof. Firstly, they can injure you or your family when they crack and fall from the roof. Still frozen, they are pretty sharp and could be harmful or even deadly. If they are on your garage roof, your car can also be damaged by them – shattered windows are the most common scenario. You should be extra careful during sunny days because that's when there's the biggest possibility of icicles falling. Besides that, icicles might damage your eaves, roof, and home. How? According to Kyle from South Shore in Savannah the weight of frozen water could be a burden to your homes' interior construction, affecting the whole house. They also cause leaky roof, because of constant freezing/melting process that happens on a bottom layer of snow piles. Dircet consequences are rotten decking, holes in the roof, mold and mildew. Solution of icicles problem is to prevent them. You should seal any holes and cracks in your roof so warm air can't reach snow piles and melt them. Good prevent is also a good ventilation, which cools the roofs and keeps the temperature cold enough. The last, and the most important advice, is to remove snow from the surface of your roof as soon as possible.